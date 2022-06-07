Airfield to host free visits for students doing Leaving and Junior Cert exams

A lovely way to unwind after Irish Paper II.

It's officially Leaving Cert season, which means the weather is bound to be stunning and there's about to be some very stressed students amongst us. My Leaving Cert was eight years ago, and still there's been few things in my life that I've found more stressful than completing ten exams in the space of mere weeks, one after the other. Sometimes you just need to debrief, and Airfield are giving Leaving and Junior Cert students currently doing exams that perfect opportunity.

Until June 28th, students doing exams have free entrance into Airfield, to recharge and relax pre or post exam. As tempting as it may be to throw yourself right into studying again as soon as your finish Biology (I am a hypocrite because this is exactly what I did and my head nearly exploded), it's imperative to give yourself a little break where possible. Take an hour with some friends, do not (and I repeat, DO NOT) discuss the exam you just did, and enjoy Airfield in all its glory.

Advertisement

Students can also get a 50% discount on hot drinks and food from the Stables Café or the Farm Shop Café.

If you wish to avail of this offer, you need only share your exam number and your school.

We think that Airfield is a lovely spot for Leaving and Junior Cert students to enjoy some relaxation in-between exams. Wishing those currently studying all the best this month.

Airfield opens 9:30am to 5pm daily, with last entrance one hour before closing.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/airfieldestate

READ ON: A Garden of Eden inspired café launches in Blanchardstown this weekend