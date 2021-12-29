Dundrum now has a reverse vending machine that raises money for charity

By Katy Thornton

December 29, 2021 at 11:48am

Share:

A genius way to recycle, and support a wonderful cause in the process!

While we all want to move towards a more sustainable way of living, sometimes it can be hard to know the best practices. This reverse vending machine at Airfield Estate, Dundrum takes much of the stress out of recycling. Instead of getting a treat from the vending machine, you feed in plastic bottles and aluminum cans so they can be properly recycled.

You pop in your bottles or cans bottom first and one at a time, and once you've inserted everything, push the button to finish. Perhaps the best part of this is that once you're finished, a donation to the Laura Lynn hospice and The Community Food hub at Airfield is made automatically. So not only are you responsibly doing away with your rubbish, you're actively supporting some great causes.

So if you live in the area and want your old bottles and cans to be put to good use, then make sure to stop by Airfield.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ ON: Fave city centre pizza spot returns to takeaway services only until further notice

Share:

Latest articles

Fave city centre pizza spot returns to takeaway services only until further notice

Former Bewley's director Patrick Bewley passes away aged 77

Popular Harold's Cross pizza place to open within Dublin 8 pub after Christmas

7 Dublin spots to relax in after a day of sales shopping on Stephen's Day

You may also love

Planning a pre-Christmas dinner dip? Here's some essentials you might want to take with you!

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya discuss the craziest Spider-Man theories

You can now buy Grogans for the Dublin pub lover in your life

11 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner from

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.