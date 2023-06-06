Chimac to host super niche 'balls to the wall' charity dinner event in aid of homelessness

We're more than a little obsessed with the theme.

In the four years Chimac has been in business, they've quickly become a staple amongst Dubliners. Whether it's their signature caramel sauce, their Korean fried chicken burgers, or their decadent ice-cream sambos, this Dublin restaurant moves to their own beat, and their latest dinner party event in aid of charity is no exception.

On Monday 12th June, Chimac are hosting a very niche dinner party that goes by the name of Meatball's Big Night Out. The theme? All the food is ball-shaped or round. After a glance at the menu, we're kind of obsessed with the concept.

Guests will be treated to a three course menu that is, to use their words, "balls to the wall" - Chimac will serve arancini to start, filled with homemade sausage ragu, the titular meatballs for the main course, and lastly freshly fried dough balls for dessert. This bombastic meal will be served with two alcoholic beverages and a ticket to this event will cost €54.60 on Eventbrite.

Advertisement

If you're a vegetarian, Chimac can prepare something different for you (just get in touch after booking your ticket) but they unfortunately cannot cater for vegan diets or other dietary requirements.

The best part of this whole evening? All proceeds from this bouncy evening of balls will go straight to Merchant's Quay Ireland, a charity doing incredible work with homeless people in Dublin City Centre.

With a class menu and a worthy cause, the Chimac Meatball's Big Night Out in Terenure is the place to be on Monday. It kicks off from 5:30pm.

Header image via Instagram / Chimac

Advertisement

READ ON:

- M50 car tolls to go up 30 cent next month as part of nationwide increase

- There's a new seaside coffee spot to visit next time you're in Howth

- There's a pickle eating contest taking place in Dublin this month