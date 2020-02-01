When PF Chang's will open in Dundrum after slight delay to original plans

PF Chang's is set to open in Dundrum this year after a slight delay to the original plans.

It was announced in 2018 that Ireland's first PF Chang's would open in Dublin's Pembroke District in 2019 but the year came and went with no sign of the restaurant's opening.

That prompted us to reach out to the Hammerson, which owns Dundrum Town Centre, to ask when Dubliners could expect to dine in the Asian restaurant, whose concept was founded in the US by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming.

Hammerson revealed to Lovin Dublin that PF Chang's would open in Dundrum in the second half of 2020 as part of the significant rejuvenation that is planned for the Pembroke District.

Simon Betty, Director of Retail for Ireland at Hammerson, said: "We’re delighted that PF Chang’s has chosen Dundrum Town Centre to launch its first restaurant in Ireland.

"It’s a special addition to the centre’s local and international food line-up, which will help establish the Pembroke District as South Dublin’s best dining destination."

The PF Chang's outlet will extend to 4,715 sq ft.

PF Chang's has hundreds of restaurants in more than 25 other countries across the globe.

READ NEXT - LEON opening a new branch on the northside