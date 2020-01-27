LEON opening a new branch on the northside

LEON has been one of the most welcome additions to the Dublin food scene in recent years and there will soon be a branch north of the Liffey to go with the popular Temple Bar location.

The new eatery will be located on Millennium Walkway, just a stone's throw from Henry Street and handy for anyone who regularly uses the red Luas line.

LEON's second restaurant is due to open on February 11 and is the first of four new locations expected to arrive in the city throughout 2020. The whereabouts of the new spots remain a closely-guarded secret but wherever they end up, they're sure to go down well.

To celebrate the launch of the Millennium Walkway venue, customers are being offered the chance to win free food at LEON for a whole year which is a pretty exciting prize, it has to be said. All you have to do is head to LEON Millennium Walkway and snap a picture of yourself in front of the iconic angel wings in the window, and post it to your social media tagging @leonirel. Couldn't be simpler, right?

As well as the news of the new LEON location and this amazing prize, the restaurant has also announced the introduction of Vegan Jack Wings to its already vegan-friendly menu. The new dish is described as 'cheesy vegan jack fruit bites in a gluten-free crumb' and you can treat your tastebuds to it for just €4.95.

Some pretty exciting developments over at LEON and speaking about the news, managing director Stuart Fitzgerald told Lovin Dublin: "We are delighted to announce the location of our second restaurant on the bustling Millennium Walkway. Our customers spoke and we listened – 'bring LEON to the northside!'

"We can't wait to expand to the other side of the Liffey and kick off our exciting 2020 rollout plan. We will open at least four new restaurants in 2020, so it will be a hugely exciting year for LEON Ireland. We have added the amazing Vegan Jack Wings to our vegan-friendly menu and will introduce some new classics in the coming months."

Stuart added: "We value our customers so much and really wanted to reward the love they show us every day by giving them the opportunity to win free LEON for a year. We can’t wait to see all of the amazing competition entries in the run-up to our Millennium Walkway launch!"

LEON is always great for a deal or two and the team have also announced the following student deals for 2020:

Any little box or wrap + side +drink €6

Any big box or burger + side + wrap €7

15% discount for students that will be ‘too shook to cook’, which is available all year round

LEON's new Millennium Walkway location will contain 46 seats inside and 12 outside, meaning there'll be plenty of room for all.

Get tagging, hungry Dubliners.