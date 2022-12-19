Why was Paul McGrath delivering Domino's in Dublin last week?

By Fiona Frawley

December 19, 2022 at 3:56pm

Not something any of us had on our 2022 bingo card, etc etc.

A group of football fans were surprised last week when their pizza was delivered by none other than Irish footballing legend Paul McGrath.

It all started when Domino’s posed a question to their social media followers asking which football legend they would most like to watch a game with. Tye Adamson, 24, commented in response “with all the useless defending going on, a New Yorker with Paul McGrath in honour of his heroics in Giants Stadium at USA ‘94 would be a dream come true. OOH AH PAUL MCGRATH!!”

Go tobann, who rocked up to Tye's door other than Paul himself, Mighty Meaty in hand?

Protected from the elements with a bright blue Domino's parka, the iconic footballer landed at Tye's doorstep in Ashtown, Dublin 2. Not only did he deliver the pizza, he also joined Tye and pals to watch the match.

Speaking after the surprise delivery, McGrath said:

What better way to enjoy the football than watching a nail-biting match with a Domino’s and your mates. I have great memories from playing myself, they all came back to me seeing Tye’s reaction. I hope to have the opportunity to work with Domino’s again to surprise some fans.

A delightful interaction when compared to being called a bully and then blocked by Conor McGregor on Twitter, no doubt.

READ NEXT: 12 Dublin spots for some food and a boogie

 

