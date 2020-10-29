Work has begun on a new coffee shop and deli in Chapelizod

Chapelizod residents will soon be getting a new coffee shop on the site where the old Rinse Cleaners stood in the village.

Rinse Dry Cleaners arrived in Chapelizod back in 2016 but closed down earlier this year. It has now been revealed that work has begun on transforming the building into a coffee shop which has an expected opening date of March 2021.

Local community page Chapelizod Chap Lips shared the news on Facebook earlier this week with the words 'Chapelizod is aiming to become the new Coffee Capital of Dublin. Work has begun on transforming Rinse Dry Cleaners into a new coffee shop/eatery/deli. Officially opening in March 2021 for inside dining, the plan is to open ASAP for takeaway food and coffee. Watch this space.'

We don't know much at the moment but the page did say in the comments that the new café won't be a franchise such as Starbucks. It looks like locals can look forward to welcoming a fresh new food business to Chapelizod Village in spring, which is great news for them and visitors to the area alike.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

