Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Work has begun on a new coffee shop and deli in Chapelizod

By James Fenton

October 29, 2020 at 2:39pm

Share:

Chapelizod residents will soon be getting a new coffee shop on the site where the old Rinse Cleaners stood in the village.

Rinse Dry Cleaners arrived in Chapelizod back in 2016 but closed down earlier this year. It has now been revealed that work has begun on transforming the building into a coffee shop which has an expected opening date of March 2021.

Local community page Chapelizod Chap Lips shared the news on Facebook earlier this week with the words 'Chapelizod is aiming to become the new Coffee Capital of Dublin. Work has begun on transforming Rinse Dry Cleaners into a new coffee shop/eatery/deli. Officially opening in March 2021 for inside dining, the plan is to open ASAP for takeaway food and coffee. Watch this space.'

We don't know much at the moment but the page did say in the comments that the new café won't be a franchise such as Starbucks. It looks like locals can look forward to welcoming a fresh new food business to Chapelizod Village in spring, which is great news for them and visitors to the area alike.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: This '5km from home' tool will come in very handy over the next few weeks

Share:

Latest articles

You could win prizes by shooting a text to James Kavanagh and Anne Doyle this weekend

Lovin Games Weekly - One of the 2020's most anticipated games has been delayed again

There's a 'cosmic taco' pop-up coming to Dublin next week and it sounds out of this world

Eight feel-good movies that are guaranteed to put you in a better mood

You may also love

There's a new chicken van opening in Dublin 12 this week

Dublin 8 bar reveal their hot drinks take away menu for the Christmas season

Five places in Dublin 15 that are still doing takeaway

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Smithfield during lockdown

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.