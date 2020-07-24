Close

5 brunch boxes to order for the bank holiday

By Lynda Keogh

July 24, 2020 at 5:05pm

We all love brunch. In fact it's an essential mealtime that we have missed in recent months. If you didn't make your reservation early enough - do not panic; I have just the thing for you...

Brunch is that potentially dangerous time between waking up and being hangry. Most significant others have had to deal with the pre-brunch-hanger of a gal before she heads off to meet the Huns. As everywhere starts to slowly re-open; maybe you didn't book on time, or maybe you're just not feeling 100% sure about it all just yet. And that's okay..

I have the perfect thing for you - brunch boxes. Save yourself the hassle of getting all dolled up, and why not get a top notch brunch and enjoy it in the comfort of your jammies. Also a great excuse to get some good use out of that new garden furniture out the back!

Bread & Berries
Take the stress out of the bank holiday weekend with Bread & Berries. They offer gorgeous brunch platters made up of home-made sausage rolls, freshly baked brown bread, hand-made yoghurt & granola pots and that isn't even all of it. Top quality brunch, supporting local and delivery right to your door? It's a yes from me - so so handy!

🥂 Delicious New Brunch Packs Available The lovely owner and producer of 'Divine Foodie Platters' has created new Brunch Packs, which are now available to order on Bread&Berries 🛒 Shop here: https://breadandberries.ie/product-category/bundles/devine-foodie-platters/ The Brunch pack includes: ✅ Homemade Sausage Rolls ✅ Julie’s Chilli Chutney ✅ North Wicklow free range eggs (recipe for Chilli scrambled eggs included) ✅ Delicious Homemade Brown Bread ✅ Sweet Belgian Waffles with Gourmet Chocolate Sauce ✅ Delicious Granola, topped with Yogurt and Homemade Chunky Fruit Compote If that's not enough you can also order some add-ons such as fresh Apple Juice, Coffee, Tea and much more. Treat your loved ones, your colleagues, or just yourself to a delicious Brunch. 🚚 We deliver 7 days a week in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare. Do you have questions or a special request? We are here to help. Contact us by direct message, email us ([email protected]) or call us on 01 443 3727. We are happy to assist you.

Network 
This cutie cafe is always a good spot for coffee and a treat on Aungier Street. You can now enjoy brunch from Network in the comfort of your own home. Oh and why not add in a jug of their unreal iced latte mix? Brunch and iced lattes in the back garden. Bougie.

Black Sheep Foods 
Granola pots, pastries, apple juice - all looks and sounds delish to me. Order online and swing by to pick it up; ideal for those of you looking for an easy and relaxed bank holiday weekend. No stress and. a dreamy brunch.

The Mellow Fig
It almost hurts me to let this cat out of the bag, but I feel I should share... The Mellow Fig is a little spot off the main street in Blackrock and it shouldn't be overlooked. You can order their brunch boxes in advance and pick up on-time for the weekend. Pancakes and mac & cheese for brunch? Okay, you've twisted my arm. (If I were you I would also add on a few of their brownies - absolutely ridiculous.)

The Cake Cafe
These picnic boxes are perfect for the long weekend. You can even order a box with prosecco, if you're feelin' fancy. Mini sambos, fruit and of course the good stuff - cakes and treats, this box has something for everyone!

Where are your favourite spots to grab a to-go breakfast?

Lead Image via breadandberries.ie

