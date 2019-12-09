Close

  Cockroaches in kitchen the reason for closure of Dublin restaurant last month

Cockroaches in kitchen the reason for closure of Dublin restaurant last month

By Darragh Murphy

December 9, 2019 at 3:13pm

The discovery of cockroaches in the kitchen of a Dublin restaurant was the primary reason for the closure order issued last month.

Hilan Chinese and Korean BBQ Restaurant on Capel Street was served with a closure order on 8 November under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act 1998.

The reasons for the various closure orders served last month were unknown until today, when the FSAI published detailed explanations for the closures.

The food hygiene inspection report from the premises note that "there were not adequate procedures in place to control pests."

The report goes on to reveal that live cockroaches were discovered in various areas of the kitchen, including on an open container of cashew nuts.

A number of dead cockroaches were also found around the kitchen and that, combined with other hygiene issues, gave the Health Service Executive no other choice but to issue a closure order in the best interest of the public's health.

The closure order served to Hilan Chinese and Korean BBQ Restaurant was lifted on 12 November.

Commenting on the fact that a record high of 23 enforcement orders had been handed out nationwide last month, Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI Chief Executive said: "November had the highest amount of Enforcement Orders in the one calendar month which the FSAI has seen since the legislation was introduced in 1998. 23 Enforcement Orders over a one-month period is totally unacceptable.

"The presence of rodents and other pests presents a grave and immediate danger to consumers’ health and food businesses must put in place more robust pest control systems."

