Domini and Peaches Kemp announce the closure of Hatch and Sons after a decade of trading

By Katy Thornton

January 5, 2022 at 3:20pm

Both Hatch & Sons' locations at the Little Museum and the Hugh Lane Gallery will cease to operate.

It's a sad day for Dublin. Hatch & Sons, which opened in 2012 post-recession, took to Instagram to announce that both of their locations will close for good.

In a candid Instagram caption, the owners, Domini and Peaches Kemp explained their reasoning for the closures:

"Hatch was a well-loved all-day kitchen (not a café!) for Dubliners, tourists and office workers alike. Some incredible people helped us along the way and supported our vision for casual, Irish food.

But from 2020, there were simply not enough tourists or office workers to sustain sales in any meaningful way. Despite some attempts to pivot, it was clear we had lost 96% of our revenues for 2021."

It's no secret that this has been an incredibly difficult year for hospitality, off the back of another difficult year. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, it is no surprise that businesses have struggled, and unfortunately Hatch & Sons is just the latest in a line of closures.

Hatch & Sons always supported Irish brands and local businesses, after the "Celtic Tiger madness that dominated" the industry before 2008.

The space at the Hugh Lane will be filled by Jenny Moran of Luncheonette, while the fate of their Little Museum spot remains to be seen.

Although it is goodbye for now, the owners ended their farewell with these words:

"We hope to find a new home for Hatch & Sons - or maybe Hatch & Daughters - one day."

Let's hope we will see them again soon.

Header image via Instagram/hatchandsons

READ ON: Swords wine bar to go ahead with Nollaig na mBan celebrations tomorrow night!

Latest podcast

