Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted

Cancel whatever measly dinner plans you had for this evening, 'cos there's a brand new healthy pizza place in Dublin and it has Hump Day Dinner written allll over it.

NKD Pizza, a healthier pizza brand that's already made a name for itsels worldwide, has just opened its first Irish store at Orwell Road, Rathgar in South Dublin.

NKD Pizza is offering their pizza with a difference, daily from 5pm, for delivery or collection. What's so different? Oh boy we're glad you asked...

The super grain base has all the flavour without that dreaded post-pizza binge guilt

It’s all about the base at NKD Pizza. 10 different grains are sourced from around the world before being ground and blended in Co. Meath. Made fresh in-store, the hand-made dough which contains super grains such as Quiona and Amaranth, a super grain which is composed of 15 – 18% protein, is bound with water, before proofing for 48 hours, creating a healthier, tastier pizza base.

Free from processed grains, pizza lovers can enjoy NKD Pizza without having to worry about that bloated feeling afterwards.

Topped with their signature tomato sauce and a choice of all-natural topping combinations of vegetables, cheeses and meats, NKD Pizza is pizza you’ll feel good about enjoying without leaving that bloated feeling.

NKD Pizzas are priced from €5 for a 7” Magherita, up to €22 for a 13.5” Sweet Heat so they're easy on the pre-pay-day wallet

Signature NKD Pizzas include the Sweet Heat, sriracha sauce base, mozzarella, piquillo peppers, red onions, mixed peppers, fresh jalapenos and pepper pearls, or the Omnivore, tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives and mixed peppers.

Annnd, fellow pizza pals, for a limited time only NKD Pizza has an introductory launch deal which includes any large pizza, chicken tenders, garlic focaccia, 1.25l drink for €18.99. NICE.

For those looking for the ultimate pizza (aren't we all?), NKD Pizza has created the Smokehouse, a barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, roast chicken, smoked bacon and red peppers.

You can also dunk those chewy crusts into a range of NKD dips (pesto mayo, chipotle mayo, garlic, sweet chili or BBQ) including the NKD signature pizza sauce.

Oh... And they do more than pizza, too. How do you feel about crunchy Sriracha wings and brownie bites?

We're guessing you feel the same way we do: OBSESSED.

NKD Pizza has a choice of side dishes including, freshly baked, Pesto or Garlic Focaccia, topped with mozzarella and garlic which is accompanied with the NKD Pizza signature sauce as well as Sriracha or Barbecue Chicken Wings or Spicy NKD Pizza Chicken Tenders.

Want something sweet? Choose from from a range of delicious desserts which are all carefully sourced and Irish, including the Bia Glanbrise Warm Chocolate Brownie from West Cork or dulge into a tub of caramel honeycomb or chocolate Murphy’s Ice-cream handmade in Dingle, or go dairy free with a tub of Irish Nobó Ice-cream.

Managed to make it to the end of this article without slobbering drool all over yourself? You deserve a pizza.

Actually, we all deserve a pizza.

