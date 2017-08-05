Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin

Ooooh Momma!

If there's one thing in life that will never let me down, it's cheesecake. I'd almost feel like I was betraying it if I ever ordered anything else off the dessert menu tbh. So, you could say I know a good cheesecake when I taste one.

It's got to have that crumbly base, that thick centre and a little something extra to make it stand out from the rest.

Anyone else feel their stomach rumbling uncontrollably?

You haven't lived until you've tried these:

1. Sandyford House

This beauty is made from salted caramel, chocolate and honeycomb and omg is it only to die for.

The chocolatey chunks paired with the butterscotch and red velvet tuile will literally send your mouth on a one way trip to pleasure town.

Get in my belly.

A post shared by sandyfordhouse (@sandyfordhouse) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:39am PST

2. Taco Taco

We've died and gone to cheesecake heaven.

Taco Taco's Nutella cheesecake is on a whole other level of good. The caramel sauce drizzled on top is genuinely the nicest I've ever tried. Like, legit, they need to sell that shit cause I'll buy a years supply.

Even better, you don't even have to leave your slippers, blanky and comfy couch to indulge in this beauty because you can get it on Deliveroo - Halleloooo!

A post shared by Taco Taco at East Side Tavern (@tacotacodublin) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

3. Mad Egg

A cheesecake slice like no other. Literally, 'cause you make it yourself.

Say hello to DIY cheesecake from Mad Egg.

You can add whatever coating, sauces and toppings you like to this slice and there's a plethora of choice - Oreo, Maltesers, Reeses' Cup, you name it - They've got it.

Time to be that creative genius you know you are and make your very own work of art (food).

4. San Lorenzos

The Nutella New York Cheesecake from San Lorenzos is the absolute dream.

One slice just isn't enough!

A post shared by San Lorenzos (@sanlorenzos) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

5. Queen Of Tarts

Queen Of Tarts is the Queen of cheesecake.

Their New York Raspberry Cheesecake is bursting with sweet, tangy flavour.

They also serve a whopper Baileys cheesecake that needs to be tried.

Obsessed.

A post shared by Cooking With Gill (@cookingwithgill) on Feb 9, 2018 at 11:05am PST

6. Noshington

These guys claim to have the best cheesecake in Dublin.

The slice is huge and genuinely mouth watering. I adore lemon cheesecake so this one makes my soul happy.

Time to dig in.

A post shared by John Quinlan (@jq2002) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Header Image: @0vnessah

