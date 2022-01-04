"Extreme flooding" forces Rathmines burger spot to close

The Rathmines pub and restaurant took to Instagram to announce their temporary closure.

Farmer Browns is known for their burgers and wings, with four Dublin locations in Clonskeagh, Bath Avenue, Kilternan, and Rathmines. This week they hoped to reopen all of their branches, only to discover a nasty surprise in their Rathmines restaurant. Unfortunately Farmer Browns will not be able to open in Rathmines this week as the whole restaurant was flooded.

The team are working hard to determine the cause of the flooding, which occurred during their Christmas break. They hope to reopen in Rathmines in the not too distant future. The Bath Avenue branch reopens from Thursday, and both Kilternan and Clonskeagh are open for business as usual. So you won't have to go without your Farmer Browns fix entirely.

They had hoped to reopen the Rathmines branch on Wednesday after a long and deserved break over the Christmas period. The restaurant has new menus and dishes all ready to go, and we can't wait to see them, hopefully sooner rather than later.

After a difficult month with the coronavirus surge, and the restrictions on hospitality, our hearts go out to Farmer Browns as they deal with this latest blow.

Header image via Instagram/farmerbrownsdublin

READ ON: Dublin 20 spot launch The Hungry Games for locals isolating this week!