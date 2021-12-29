Fave city centre pizza spot returns to takeaway services only until further notice

By Katy Thornton

December 29, 2021 at 9:51am

Following a rise in coronavirus cases, many restaurants and eateries have opted to return to takeaway services only.

Any time there is a round up of Dublin's best pizza spots, PI makes it pretty damn close to the top. The pizzeria on Great South George's Street is a haven for woodfired pizza lovers, and has easily maintained its popularity since opening in 2018. PI came about as the owner felt there was a gap in the market for truly great pizza in Dublin, the kind that competes with slices from New York.

Their website states:

"I set out to create a pizza restaurant in Dublin where, every day, we would strive for the ‘perfect’ pizza. While perfection is impossible, great things can happen if you pursue it with passion. It’s that constant 'quest for perfection’ that is the essence of PI."

The quest for perfection isn't going anywhere, however things will be a little different for a while. Yesterday PI to Instagram to announce they would only open for takeaway and delivery for the foreseeable future.

While fans of the restaurant will be gutted about this, they are not gone for good. PI opens late for all your takeaway needs for the rest of the week, before taking a well deserved break on New Year's Day. So fear not PI fans; you can still avail of their pizza pies, even when they are shut for indoor dining.

So if your New Year's Eve plans are a little more low-key than anticipated, why not get a PI pizza to bring in 2022? We hope to see PI back open for indoor dining soon.

Header image via Instagram/pipizzas

