Five delicious ice cold beveraginos to enjoy in the sun

You're probably sweaaaaating in this heat. So, let's dive right in!

Frozen Frojolais

Our pals at Urbanity will be whizzing up some frozen slushees this weekend. What is a Frojolais you ask? Great question. It's a delicious blend of Beaujolais (a light red wine) and blueberries, with a splash of apple juice. A sangria slushee of sorts. This is peak adulthood, welcome.

Blood Orange Poitin Caipirinha

Lemon and Duke have put a nice little twist on the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha and added a bit of Irish too! We can definitely see ourselves lounging in the sun with one of these in hand.

Boozy Milkshake

If a cocktail and a milkshake had a baby, it would be these booze-shakes. At The Big Romance, you can pick between a Key Lime Margarita or a Belfast coffee boozy milkshake. Both sound great to us!

Cafe Caramello

This Fade Street fave is serving up a delicious concoction of caramel, citrus and coffee. Think espresso martini with a summery vibe - perfection. We're very much into this one!

Mango Margarita

Oh, we do love a margarita. We also love a juicy mango. The guys at The Green Room Bar on the North Wall Quay are serving up summer in a fancy glass. Yup, see you there!

Lead Image via instagram/greenbarroom