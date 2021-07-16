Five delicious ice cold beveraginos to enjoy in the sun

By Lynda Keogh

July 16, 2021 at 5:14pm

You're probably sweaaaaating in this heat. So, let's dive right in!

Frozen Frojolais

Our pals at Urbanity will be whizzing up some frozen slushees this weekend. What is a Frojolais you ask? Great question. It's a delicious blend of Beaujolais (a light red wine) and blueberries, with a splash of apple juice. A sangria slushee of sorts. This is peak adulthood, welcome.

Blood Orange Poitin Caipirinha

Lemon and Duke have put a nice little twist on the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha and added a bit of Irish too! We can definitely see ourselves lounging in the sun with one of these in hand.

Boozy Milkshake 

If a cocktail and a milkshake had a baby, it would be these booze-shakes. At The Big Romance, you can pick between a Key Lime Margarita or a Belfast coffee boozy milkshake. Both sound great to us!

Cafe Caramello

This Fade Street fave is serving up a delicious concoction of caramel, citrus and coffee. Think espresso martini with a summery vibe - perfection. We're very much into this one!

Mango Margarita

Oh, we do love a margarita. We also love a juicy mango. The guys at The Green Room Bar on the North Wall Quay are serving up summer in a fancy glass. Yup, see you there!

Lead Image via instagram/greenbarroom

READ NEXT: Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

 

 

 

