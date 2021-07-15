Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

By Lynda Keogh

July 15, 2021 at 4:00pm

Share:
Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

With this weather, it's only right that we share Dublin's Top Five spots to get ice-cream!

A few weeks ago, we asked our followers to vote on where is the best spot to get ice-cream in Dublin. There were hundreds of votes sent in - you guys really love your ice-cream! We narrowed it down to the five most mentioned places, and Cassie had the ...difficult (ahem) job of taste testing your top spots.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend, we reckon this will be very useful over the next few days, and hopefully weeks if Mother Nature is good to us! If you're looking for an activity to do this weekend, why not do an ice-cream tour of Dublin?

From traditional 99 whippy cones to ice-cream frozen with liquid nitrogen; there's something for everyone in this mix.

Check out the video below for the top spots in Dublin, as voted for by you!

How many have you tried? Tell us your fave spot!!

READ NEXT: Cool down with this Kinder Bar Iced Latte this weekend!

Share:

Latest articles

There are five new movies arriving in Irish cinemas this weekend

10 reasons you should absolutely visit Mid & East Antrim this year

Here's a delicious summer BBQ box that's perfect for this weather

The HSE has partnered with dating apps to promote the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine

You may also love

Top nine places to go for a swim in Dublin

Ever wanted to learn how to make your own candles and bath bombs? This Dublin store will show you how

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.