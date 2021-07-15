Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

With this weather, it's only right that we share Dublin's Top Five spots to get ice-cream!

A few weeks ago, we asked our followers to vote on where is the best spot to get ice-cream in Dublin. There were hundreds of votes sent in - you guys really love your ice-cream! We narrowed it down to the five most mentioned places, and Cassie had the ...difficult (ahem) job of taste testing your top spots.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend, we reckon this will be very useful over the next few days, and hopefully weeks if Mother Nature is good to us! If you're looking for an activity to do this weekend, why not do an ice-cream tour of Dublin?

From traditional 99 whippy cones to ice-cream frozen with liquid nitrogen; there's something for everyone in this mix.

Check out the video below for the top spots in Dublin, as voted for by you!

How many have you tried? Tell us your fave spot!!