Cool down with this Kinder Bar Iced Latte this weekend!

By Lynda Keogh

July 14, 2021 at 1:31pm

Share:
Cool down with this Kinder Bar Iced Latte this weekend!

With the weekend ahead set to be an absolute cracker - we're not built for this weather and will be needing everything on ice pleaaaasee.

This combination of our favourite childhood treat, coffee - our daily saviour and ice to cool us down; is nothing short of bloody magical.

Fable and Stey is a much-loved cafe in Blackrock. It's well known for it's delicious baked goods, incredible sambos and great banter. However, this weekend we reckon they could be on everyone's list because of this bad boy in particular...

We would like to introduce - an Iced Kinder Latte. Our inner child is screaaaaaming. WE NEED. YOU NEED. Yes, just yes.

*insert multiple drool emojis*

Have you tried one yet?! We need to know!

Lead Image via Instagram/fableandstey

READ NEXT: Nine of the best places to swim in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

Celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin 8 with these delicious treats

Top nine places to go for a swim in Dublin

This cookie trailer is doing the rounds of Dublin markets and making our dessert dreams come true

We need to taco bout what to have for dinner tonight

You may also love

This cookie trailer is doing the rounds of Dublin markets and making our dessert dreams come true

We need to taco bout what to have for dinner tonight

This Marlborough Street fave is back serving epic Asian street food once more

Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.