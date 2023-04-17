19 Dublin cafés already serving up iced coffees

At long last, ice ice coffee season has returned to Dublin.

The days of coats and scarves are over (at least we hope they are because we've already vacuum packed ours away, Vogue Williams style) and the only beverage suitable for this recent bout of sunshine is an iced coffee.

While some cafés are yet to catch up with the trend, or are maybe just distrustful of the Irish sun (who can blame them) these Dublin cafés will itch that iced coffee scratch out for you in no time.

Pepper Laine

Location: Dalkey

Having a wander around Dalkey on a hot day can make you feel like you've been transported out of Dublin altogether (once you get over the hack that is parking around there) and what better way to cheers the good vibes than with an iced coffee?

South Bank Café

Location: Harold's Cross Bridge

This delightful little café welcomed the return of iced coffees at the end of March and didn't look back. South Bank is a fave coffee spot amongst the Lovin crew, especially during the many months of WFH life, when you just needed to escape the same four walls of your bedroom for a while.

Legit Coffee Co

Location: Meath Street

Open daily until 3pm, Legit Coffee Co is back serving iced coffees following the positively balmy weekend we've just had. They also do a fabulous range of croissants and sambos, to pair with your coffee.

Vice Coffee Inc

Location: Middle Abbey Street

A coffee spot known for their take on a classic Irish Coffee, Vice know what they're doing when it comes to making up caffeinated beverages. Following the recent sunshine, they're back on their iced coffee game, music to D1 commuters' ears.

Arty Baker

Locations: Sandymount, Dalkey, Kimmage

One of our absolute favourite bakeries in Dublin are serving iced coffees to accompany their sweet treats, and we're all about it.

Advertisement

One Kinda Folk

Locations: Ranelagh & Leeson Street

Arguably one of the sweetest cafés in Dublin, with the most Instagram-worthy coffees, One Kinda Folk serve their iced coffees with their signature flower petals on top. Dreamy.

Bean Box Coffee Co

Locations: Aungier Street & Greenhills

Bean Box Coffee Co has quickly become one of my top cafés in Dublin, which is why the introduction of the iced coffee to their drinks line-up is particularly welcome news to me.

Above Ground

Location: Clarehall

Above Ground are serving up dreamy iced coffees, perfect for those in the Dublin 17 area. Their personal endorsement is for the salted caramel and oat milk blend, but they can fix one up whatever way you like.

Brindle Coffee & Wine

Location: Portobello

Brindle Coffee & Wine have thought of everything, offering not only iced sangria for those warm spring evenings, but also iced coffee for during the day. Whichever you're in the mood for, you're sorted.

Two Pups Coffee

Location: Francis Street

If you've never tried a Vietnamese iced coffee, let this be your sign. Two Pups Coffee are offering up the most delicious coffee on ice with their Vietnamese coffee, made with condensed milk instead of regular milk to give it that sweet flavour.

Advertisement

A Dó

Location: Malahide

Anyone for an iced dirty chai? A Dó Coffee To Go does an iced coffee orders in all forms, and is a great Dublin café for those who are vegan or earth conscious.

Box'd Coffee

Multiple Locations

Soak up all the summer vibes at Box'd Coffee with one of their icy boys. I also highly recommend getting one of their sambos if you're feeling peckish.

Bakeology

Location: Meath Street

Argentinian bakery Bakeology are known for their sweet treats, and this extends to their iced coffee. You can now pick up a Dulce De Leche Iced Latte to pair perfectly with your dulce de leche cañoncitos (the ideal post-lunch treat).

Thru the Green

Location: Windy Arbour

Drive-thru Dublin café Thru the Green is a firm favourite amongst locals, whether you're travelling by car or on foot.

The Morning

Location: Pleasants Street

No doubt with its promixity to the Lovin offices we'll be spending a lot of time outside The Morning soaking up the sun with an iced beverage in tow.

Fools N Horses Coffee

Advertisement

Location: Walkinstown & Dundrum

A drive through, just where you need it - off the Walkinstown Roundabout. If there was ever a spot to gather your thoughts after making it through that roundabout, an iced latte here would be it! And if you can't face the scariness of that roundabout, then pop by the one in Dundrum instead.

Mad Brothers Bakery

Location: Ashtown

For your next venture for baked goods and iced coffee, why not hit up Mad Brothers Bakery in D7? Their new iced mocha looks absolutely divine.

Bold & Brass

Location: Clontarf

If you want to enjoy your iced coffee in the perfect setting, aka the seaside, then Bold & Brass in Clontarf is where you'll want to find yourself.

Grounded

Location: Clonskeagh

The people at Grounded were more optimistic than us when it came to the weather, slinging iced coffees for nearly two months now, and the weather is finally responding to their affirmations.

Ahh, the best part of the warmer weather is the return of iced coffee season.

Header images via Instagram/southbankcafe & /boldandbrasscoffee

READ ON:

- 10 of the best places to eat, drink and get coffee around the Forty Foot

- Phoenix Park 10k accidentally becomes 8.5k due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

- 5 new cafés, restaurants and bars to try in Dublin this weekend