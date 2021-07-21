Eight incredibly refreshing iced teas to try during this heatwave

Eight incredibly refreshing iced teas to try during this heatwave

Being Irish we all love tea. We judge people on their choice of tea brand. We also collectively, cannot cope with the heat.

Sometimes you just need your fix of tea and this heat wave really isn't helping things. People who drink hot drinks in hot weather are just scary to me. It's absolutely impossible. We need something cold, something refreshing to give us a second wind. Also, after 4pm caffeine is just a no-go. That's coffee out the window.

But, alas - iced tea is here to save the day and cool us down! Low-caf and decaf also, amen to that!

Here are eight gloriously refreshing iced teas to grab in Dublin.

The Duck Cafe 

You'll find this cutie on the Clonliffe Road. We have it on good authority that their Peach Iced is absolutely incredible. They also do great treats and coffees too. The Duck Cafe is open Monday to Friday 9am-4pm and weekends from 10am-4pm. Oh and they're dog friendly!

Urbun Cafe

This Cabinteely cafe is serving up a Honey and Lemon Ice Tea. This looks so refreshing and perfect for this weather, so perfect that we could cry with decaf delight! These guys are open Monday to Friday 8am - 3pm, and weekends from 10am - 3pm.

Meet Me In The Morning 

Meet Me In The Morning is a whopper spot for a caffeine hit, but it's also catering to us caffeine sensitive peeps. Cool down this summer with this Iced Green Tea and Peppermint tea. Swing by Pleasants Street and grab yourself some of the good stuff!

Wall and Keogh

These guys are the tea connoisseurs of Dublin, trust us Wall and Keogh really know their stuff! This Fruity French Iced Tea is ideal for this weather, and all natural! Pick up a bag of their tea to go, so that you can re-create it at home too!

ChewBrew

These guys are well known for their unlimited options of bubble tea! You'll find these guys on Aungier Street and in Dundrum. This Raspberry Iced Tea sounds pretty delish to us.

Blas Cafe

How GORGE does this jug of iced tea look? Get yourself a jug Citrus Iced Tea, grab a seat and sit yourself in the sun trap that is King's Inn Street. Absolutely magic, and made with real unicorn tears we hear...

Fable and Stey

They had us at Strawberry and Cream Iced Tea. Holy god. Then they tease you will Apple Strudel Iced Tea too - how are we meant to pick just one?! These are the perfect thirst quenchers, with a hint of dessert! You'll find these guys just off Newtownpark Avenue.

The Tower Cafe

Transporting us from Glasnevin to Gran Canaria, this iced tea is giving us some serious summer holiday vibes. This Pineapple and Lemon Iced Tea looks like absolute perfection, we're here for it!

Do you know of any other spots serving seriously good iced tea? Fire us a message, we'd love to add them to this list!

Lead Image via Instagram/blascafe

