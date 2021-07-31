The ultimate brunch bucket list: Dublin's Top Five spots for breakfast as voted by you!

A Bank Holiday brunch is an essential meal in our opinion!

Last week, we asked you guys to vote on where is the best spots to get a gorge breakfast in Dublin. The votes came in thick and fast, and we had to narrow them down. We whittled out the most mentioned spots and we, of course, had to do a food tour of Dublin... just to make sure!

Not only did you guys vote for your favourite spots, you also told us the best things on the menu. We followed you lead and ordered exactly what you told us to; from the brunch staple of poached eggs on avocado toast to some seriously good American style pancake stacks - everything was absolutely delicious!

Check out the video below for the top spots in Dublin, as voted for by you!

Have you tried all of these spots? If not, get them on the brunch bucketlist!

Lead images via Instagram/baabaabyblacksheep and Instagram/alma.dublin