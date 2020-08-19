Close

Happy Out opening up on the Southside - hallelujah!

By Lynda Keogh

August 19, 2020 at 1:10pm

Is the phrase 'happy out' another Irish phrase that just wouldn't make sense outside the country? 'Sally, how are you?''Ah, sure you know, I'm happy out'

Well, the words 'happy out' are also now synonymous with visions of toasties, good coffee and a cute sea freight container in Clontarf. Us Southsiders have made our way across the toll bridge many-a-time for it, and let's be honest - it has always been very much worth the trip across the Liffey.

But - great news! The delicious toasties and perfect coffees of Happy Out will now be a little closer to home. The guys have just announced that they are opening a new place in Donnybrook. Yaaaas.

Not only are they teasing us with coming soon sign, we also spotted the additional wording below 'coffee, toasties, cakes' - BRUNCH. That's right, the guys at Happy Out are diving right into the Dublin brunch scene. My mind is already racing. I. Must. Try. I reckon they'll (avo?) smash it.

Lead Image via Instagram.com/happyoutcafe

