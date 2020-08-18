'Please help us stay strong' - Kimchi Hophouse posts heartbreaking plea for support

Kimchi Hophouse have called on people to help them "stay strong" by ordering from the restaurant, otherwise they may have close their doors permanently.

Much-loved Korean bar/restaurant Kimchi Hophouse on Parnell Street have confirmed that they will be scaling down operations in order to maintain profitability. In a post on Facebook, the venue explained that daily lunch bookings will cease but the restaurant will be open for dine-in and delivery services on Saturdays.

The post says that 'after two weeks trial of opening for lunch service, we have decided to close for lunch service, for many reasons; obviously, the most pertinent being that it has not proven profitable for us'.

It goes on to say: 'We, like many other small-medium businesses across Ireland and the world, are very much in danger of having to close down due to the present pandemic.