City centre pub pleads for public support to 'keep the place alive'

The Thomas House has asked the public for support, saying 'it is doubtful we will be open this side of Christmas.'

Located on Thomas Street in the city centre, the Thomas House has been closed since Covid-19 restrictions were introduced back in March. It was at this point that co-owner Gareth Cummins set up a GoFundMe page, inviting customers to help maintain the pub while the doors remained closed.

Now, five months and numerous reopening pushbacks later, Gareth has taken to the page to post that 'the writing is on the wall that openings will be pushed back again. With cases rising, a new government and some irresponsible actions last weekend it's inevitable'.

He added that 'Without a marked improvement in the way businesses and customers act its doubtful we will be open this side of Christmas'.

So far, the appeal has raised almost €20,000, with a wave of donations coming since Gareth added the latest update. If you'd like to help out the Thomas House, you can do so via this link.

(header pic: @ThomasHouseBar on Instagram)

