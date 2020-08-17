Grand Canal restaurant shares details of message from someone asking for 'influencer rates'

Dublin restaurant La Peniche have shared details of a message they received from someone looking to book a table and enquiring about 'influencer rates'.

La Peniche, a barge restaurant located on the Grand Canal, shared details of the correspondence on Twitter on Sunday evening, posting: 'We just received a message from an influencer to book a table this week we gave them times available and they picked one then they replied with have we influencers rates? Is this a thing? Like, we are a small business and in these times we all need to support each other.'

We just received a message from an #influencer to book a Table this week we gave them times available and they picked one then they replied with have we influencers rates?Is this a thing?Like we are a #smallbusiness and in these times we all need to #supporteachother — LaPeniche (@LaPeniche3) August 16, 2020

La Peniche added that the person has 'over 100,000 followers and is verified'. The original post has been reshared nearly 500 times at the time of writing, sparking a debate about whether influencers should be entitled to such discounts. One follower wrote 'don't do it, they should be paying their way' while the Twitter account of another Dublin venue said: 'We sent out our 'at home' boxes to influencers when we had to shut the rest (for FREE). It proved to be massively successful for us triggering a lot of sales. It’s just marketing.'

