Owner of pub at centre of social media storm "embarrassed and appalled" at video

The owner of Berlin D2 has spoken out about the video which showed people flouting physical distancing guidelines at the venue on Saturday.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One, Jay Bourke said the video taken at Berlin D2 showed "20 seconds of madness" at an otherwise "well-controlled" event. He added that he was "embarrassed" and "appalled" at the clip which was shared widely on social media and led to condemnation from politicians as well as the Licensed Vintners Association, who called it "outrageous".

Mr. Bourke also defended a barman who was seen standing on a bar while pouring alcohol into people's mouths, saying that he shouldn't have done it but "he's young and got excited".

Some pubs in Dublin have been open since late-June but others are waiting for the Government's next review into the reopening of venues on August 31. The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet today to discuss potential new Covid-19 measures after a large spike in cases over the weekend.

