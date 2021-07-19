Michelin recommended Portobello restaurant reopening this month!

By Lynda Keogh

July 19, 2021 at 2:35pm

Dublin's foodie scene is slowly but surely coming back to life with a few exciting and much anticipated restaurant re-openings

Richmond Restaurant is a very popular fine dining spot in Portobello. Over the last year or so Head Chef David O'Byrne pivoted to a collect-and-assemble-yourself model as did many other Dublin restaurants, but Richmond is set to make its long-awaited return.

Over the weekend via Instagram, Richmond announced that they will re-open on Wednesday 28th July. They will be serving both Early Bird and à la carte menus, with a Brunch menu on a Sunday. Nature is healing as the cool-crowd would say these days!

Richmond's much loved Tasting Tuesdays will resume on August 3rd.

We can imagine that they'll be booked out pretty quick, so make sure you get onto them if you're looking for a table.

Lead Images via Instagram/richmondrestaurant

READ NEXT: Taste of Dublin food festival set to return for another year

 

