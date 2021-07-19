The Taste of Dublin food festival set to return for another year

If you know us here at Lovin, we looooove food and we know you guys do too - this could be the perfect day out.

Food heaven has arrived! You'll be glad to know that The Taste of Dublin food event is back for 2021, and will be returning to The Iveagh Gardens. As usual a number of delicious vendors will be at the event serving up culinary delights. If you've been loving Dublin's foodie scene you'll already recognise a few names on the list, such as Hang Dai, King Sitric, Salty Bouy and Pickle.

In line with government guidelines, capacity will be reduced but additional sessions have been added to attempt to accommodate all those interested. To facilitate these additional sessions, the festival will run across five days as opposed to previous years where it was just three days - as we all know that this event is quite popular, so this is welcome news!

This year will be similar to others, where you will also be able to attend cook-a-longs at the main stage area where some of Ireland's top chefs will be doing demonstrations. The line up includes Jess Murphy of Kai Galway, Jordan Bailey of the two-Michelin starred Aimsir and JP McMahon of Aniar Galway. We're also delighted to see that everyone's fave Insta-star Trisha Lewis will also be joining the stage.