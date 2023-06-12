Lovin Dublin partners with Taste of Dublin to bring you the Food for Thought stage

We are buzzing to be working with Taste of Dublin to bring you some food for thought.

Taste of Dublin is back and here at Lovin Dublin we are stoked to be partnering with Taste on their Food For Thought stage this year.

If your passion in life is eating a little bit of everything, a bit of Column A and Column B so to speak, then this is a foodie event not to be missed. With appearances from restaurant legends such as Shouk, Orwell Road, Bar Italia, and many more, there's a little something for everyone to get a taste.

While the food element of Taste is a huge draw, this annual festival also has live entertainment and talks, giving you more than just the delicious dishes to chew over.

Lovin Dublin will be hosting on the Food for Thought stage, naturally talking about our favourite thing. Over the course of the four days, the Food for Thought stage will be MCed by radio presenter and fellow foodie Sharon Noonan, who hosts the Best Possible Taste podcast and will be joined by a host of Irish foodies.

Lovin Dublin has four panels on the Food for Thought stage, and with guests like the Gastro Gays, David Gillick, and The Cupcake Bloke, you won't want to miss out. The stage will be a place for provocative discussion, the perfect accompaniment as you try the array of dishes on offer.

Eating all around us – An Ode to Ireland's Most Iconic Dishes

When: Saturday June 17th at 7pm

The first talk, An Ode to Ireland’s most iconic dishes, hosted by our very own Fiona Frawley, will be a homage to the heroes of Irish cuisine, everything from spice bags to stew, coddle to carvery. The panellists joining her will be Patrick Hanlon and Russell Alford, also known as the Gastro Gays, and Graham Herterich, also known as The Cupcake Bloke. A judgement-free zone, whether you coat your spice bags in satay sauce or curry (or something else entirely).

Interview with David Gillick

When: Sunday June 18th at 12:30pm

Olympian David Gillick will be in conversation with Sharon Noonan, discussing the impact of food on his sprinting career.

As well as being one of Ireland's most successful sprint athletes, Gillick has published his very own cookbook David Gillick's Kitchen: Good Food from the Track to the Table. Passionate about the benefits of good food for training, Gillick is bound to have tons of tips and tricks for budding sportspeople looking to increase their performance through food.

The Future of Food

When: Sunday June 18th at 2:45pm

The Future of Food discusses all the city’s newest restaurants and businesses as they take a temperature check of the Dublin food and drink industry post-COVID.

Stuart Burke of Today We Are Making will be chatting to Robbie Burns of Deli 613, Rathmines' newest opener and the only 100% kosher bakery in Ireland, and Oliver from All Good Wine Bar, which operates two nights a week out of Network café on Aungier Street.

Social and Food: How to maximise your audience online

When:

Then at the Social and Food panel, you can check out the Social and Food discussion, which is all about maximising your online audience.

Joining our Lovin personalities will be

TikTok Chef Daniel Lambert, Stuart Burke, Matthew Collins of the Grow With ALDI programme and Founder of the Sibly Food Co, will be joining Lovin personality Lorna Caulfield of Diced and Dished.

As well as our panels, Food for Thought will host "Going With Your Gut", a Gut Health Panel, Delicious Ireland, a Regional Foods Panel, and Fish Friday, A Celebration of Ireland's Seafood Sector.

Taste of Dublin takes place between Thursday, June 15th and Sunday, June 19th. Tickets are still available on-site, with two slots daily at 12pm - 4:30pm and 6pm - 10:30pm.