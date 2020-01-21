Milano at Grand Canal gets swanky new look

Italian cuisine is up there as one of the best, for me.

Pizza, pasta, gelato, TIRAMISU?! Sorry for shouting, but I mean there are so many great things to love about Italian food.

And following that train of thought, there can never be too many places serving it up which is why I’m delighted to report that Milano at Grand Canal Dock has reopened.

Yes, the rumours are true, it’s back once again – with a swanky new look to boot.

The only full-service sit-down pizzeria in the area, the refurb brings “the theatre and authenticity of Milano’s craft to the fore” with new timber screens, high tables and banquette seating.

All of which lend themselves to the characteristic Italian vibe and chilled-out atmosphere. A great spot for a mate date.

Getting to see the pizzaiolos at work has to be the highlight though. Watching them flare the dough is soothing and mesmerising all at the same time – a pre-dinner show if you will.

And what would a cool new look be without a new and improved menu to go along with it?

New additions to the list include a spicy nduja and smoky pepperoni calzone, a vegan calzone filled with roasted peppers and aubergine and the sure to be popular quattro formaggi or four-cheese pizza – my personal favourite from the list, I’m a gal that loves her cheese.

Milano at Grand Canal is open Monday and Sunday 11:30am to 10pm and Tuesday to Saturday 11:30am to 11pm.

That’s a pizza us. I’ll show myself out…