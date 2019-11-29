Nine Cosy Dublin Pubs To Warm Up In As The Weather Gets Colder

The days are getting shorter and the temperature is dropping. That can only mean one thing. Cosy pints by the fire.

While summer is all about catching some rays in one of the city's vast array of beer gardens, winter means finding a comfy seat inside the doors of one of Dublin's finest pubs. The city's got hundreds of spots that are ideal for a winter warmer and we'd love to mention them all. For practicality purposes though, we'll list just a few of our favourites. That said, be sure to get in touch if you think we missed any.

Warm fireplaces, filling bowls of soup and cosy atmospheres are all catered for in this list. So, without further ado, here are the cosiest pubs to visit in Dublin this autumn and winter.

1. The Bloody Stream

If you find yourself out in Howth, take cover in this lovely spot by the DART station.

Mother Reilly's

Over in Rathmines, you'll find some lovely food and a cosy atmosphere in this delightful little spot.

McNeills

We've covered the beer garden here before, but the inside is equally as inviting as winter creeps in.

Library Bar

Located in the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street, this place has long been a go-to for Dubliners seeking a winter warmer.

Birchalls

Right in the heart of Ranelagh, the pictured fireplace is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cosiness in here. Quite ironically, you might say. Get in here on a Friday evening around 8pm when the atmosphere is just wonderful.

Hole In The Wall

A longtime favourite for us here at Lovin, be sure to check out the Christmas decorations once the festive season hits.

The Bankers Bar

Located on Trinity Street, this little place is just the right spot for some cosy pints with mates. If you get peckish, there's a great selection of food upstairs.

The Lotts Cafe Bar

Over on Liffey Street, this spot houses the smallest bar in Dublin, along with a larger lounge containing an impressive mosaic decor.

Ideal to rest the legs after shopping around Henry Street.

The Bank

Not to be confused with the aforementioned Bankers but it is just up the road from it. This is a splendid place to visit around Christmastime with bags of shopping by your feet.

(header pic: Birchalls on Facebook)