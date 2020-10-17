Close

One of Bray's favorite restaurants is set to return

By Alan Fisher

October 17, 2020 at 5:35pm

Great news as one of Bray's favorite restaurants returns.

After having huge success since they opened earlier this year, Fika had to close their doors on October 6 due to guidelines that were brought in.

For anyone who had visited the place knows it was top notch for brunch, dinner, and cocktails.

Needless to say, closing was not the news we wanted but they have just announced that they are back.

They took to Instagram to say that they "will be opening Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 11am until 2.45pm for brunch. Reservations will be at set times to ensure there’s a maximum of 15 people at a time. The brunch menu will be slightly smaller than usual so if you have a fave dish let us know in the comments below! ??????".

"A new dinner experience will be announced Monday along with a competition with the winner being one of the first to enjoy it! ?."

"We can’t wait to be back up and running (safely!) Reservations will be live tomorrow!"

Take a look at the post below:

Speaking from personal experience, it's delicious and I recommend you give it a go.

