Orange chocolate lover? You need this Christmas Pud in your life

Orange chocolate has been having a serious moment recently.

What was once confined to the Terry's you'd only really get at Christmas has now branched out and reached heights we never thought possible - Orange Chocolate Buttons, Orange Chocolate Fingers, we OC lovers have the world at our fingertips. It's a great time to be us.

If you're serious about your commitment to the orange choc cause and would like to incorporate it into your Christmas spread, you're in luck. The Cupcake Bloke in Rialto are back this year with their Chocolate Orange Biscuit Pudding, with an entire Terry's Chocolate Orange in the middle. Orange choc Jesus wept.

If you simply have to have this pride and centre at this years festive spread, it'll be available for click and collect from tomorrow (Dec 1st) at 8pm. As well as the biscuit cakes there'll be bracks, hampers and plenty of other festive goodies.

The perfect Christmas dessert for all the citrus lovers, and to keep on slicing into in the week between the Big Day and New Years as you mindlessly work your way through all 8 Harry Potter films. It's what Christmas is all about.

