Orange chocolate lover? You need this Christmas Pud in your life

By Fiona Frawley

November 30, 2021 at 11:01am

Share:

Orange chocolate has been having a serious moment recently.

What was once confined to the Terry's you'd only really get at Christmas has now branched out and reached heights we never thought possible - Orange Chocolate Buttons, Orange Chocolate Fingers, we OC lovers have the world at our fingertips. It's a great time to be us.

If you're serious about your commitment to the orange choc cause and would like to incorporate it into your Christmas spread, you're in luck. The Cupcake Bloke in Rialto are back this year with their Chocolate Orange Biscuit Pudding, with an entire Terry's Chocolate Orange in the middle. Orange choc Jesus wept.

If you simply have to have this pride and centre at this years festive spread, it'll be available for click and collect from tomorrow (Dec 1st) at 8pm. As well as the biscuit cakes there'll be bracks, hampers and plenty of other festive goodies.

The perfect Christmas dessert for all the citrus lovers, and to keep on slicing into in the week between the Big Day and New Years as you mindlessly work your way through all 8 Harry Potter films. It's what Christmas is all about.

Header image via Instagram/thecupcakebloke

READ NEXT: Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

Share:

Latest articles

All Bar Chicken has introduced Fizzy Fridayz!

10 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner from

Arran Quay coffee spot celebrates Christmas with art from local artist

Get all your Christmas gifts in one go with a trip to Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

You may also love

All Bar Chicken has introduced Fizzy Fridayz!

There's a disco brunch coming to Donnybrook this December

10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!

7 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.