Pala Pizza thank customers as their licence is renewed

Pala Pizza is officially here to stay.

Last week Pala Pizza took to Instagram, appealing to their loyal customers for a little love ahead of their licence being renewed. They asked that people give feedback and share their post in the hopes that they could stick around a little bit longer.

Yesterday Pala announced that their licence did get renewed, and it's all thanks to the customers who showed so much love for their pizza.

Their caption read as follows:

"Thank you all so much for the love over the last few days. Any contribution really did make a difference to keeping us here! We can’t wait to crack on now and do what we love to do. Which is PIZZA. Massive thank you to @dlrcoco.ie and also a huge huge thank you to the support from all the businesses in @foxrock_village & all our lovely local customers who personally took the time to write to the council on our behalf. Even the ones who drive to us and eat hot pizza in their cars on the way home. You know who you are."

Pala Pizza first arrived in Foxrock village in October 2021, serving up pizza by the slice. They do Roman style pizza, and offer dine in or takeaway, although Pala doesn't take bookings. At Pala you can get one slice for as little as €5, or try one of everything for €26 - ideal if you want to share with a friend.

They open Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm to 8pm, or until they run out of pizza.

Header image via Instagram/palapizza18

