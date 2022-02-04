Pala Pizza asks customers for help as licence is up for renewal

If you're a loyal fan of Pala Pizza, then they want to hear it!

Pala Pizza first appeared in Foxrock in mid October 2021, serving pizza by the slice. They recognised a desire to try all kinds of pizza, as opposed to ordering a full one with the same toppings. Ordering by the slice makes for a more varied pizza eating experience.

Now Pala Pizza needs its customers' help, as they face the renewal of their licence.

Their caption reads as follows:

"Pala’s licence is up for renewal & we wanted to reach out to all you pizza lovers to well, give us a little bit more love and appreciation via the ways of social media. Please like this post, SHARE IT, comment lots of goodwill, DM us with praise or whatever way you feel necessary to keep us here! We have such great plans for this coming year, particularly with the calming of restrictions and yes electricity to do more things! For you!"

Pala pizza hopes that receiving this support from their loyal customers will lend a hand for their licence renewal. According to their caption they have loads of plans for 2022, which you don't want to miss out on. But they need to be there in order to fulfil these plans. So if you can't be without your Pala pizza, then get commenting, liking, and sharing.

Pala Pizza serves slice between Wednesday and Sunday, from 3pm to 8pm.

Header image via Instagram/palapizza18

