  • People with these five names can get free pizza on International Women's Day

People with these five names can get free pizza on International Women's Day

By James Fenton

February 26, 2020 at 9:20am

The Back Page and name-related free grub go hand in hand so the pub's deal for International Women's Day should come as no surprise.

The Phibsboro spot has become well-known for its weekly 'free lunch for having these two names' offer and to mark International Women's Day 2020, they're giving away free pizza to honour five of Ireland's most well-known sportswomen.

With IWD falling on Sunday, March 8, the Back Page will be hosting a bash on the preceding Friday and Saturday nights with everything from a quiz to music bingo taking place over the course of the weekend.

As well as that, the t-shirt pictured below will be available to purchase for €20, with all proceeds going towards women's charities.

The front, of course, refers to five women who have given Ireland so many amazing sporting memories over the years, namely Sonia O'Sullivan, Katie Taylor, Annalise Murphy, Catherina McKiernan and Nina Carberry.

So if you head over to the Back Page on Sunday, March 8 and your ID confirms you bear one of these forenames, you'll be able to get a free pizza from their extensive menu which can be viewed here.

Not a bad way to celebrate all the amazing women in our lives. More information on the Back Page's International Women's Day event can be found via this link.

