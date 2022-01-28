Pine Cone Coffee to host Arty Baker pop-up this weekend

Weekends are for baked goods; if you're looking for somewhere to hit up for croissants and buns, Pine Cone Coffee is just the spot.

If you're slowly making your way back into regular life after basically all restrictions eased last weekend, then a lazy Saturday browsing pastries might just be the activity for you. Pine Cone Coffee hosted the Arty Baker for a pop-up shop earlier in the month that was so successful they've decided to do it again.

Arty Baker will be back at Pine Cone Coffee this Saturday, 29th January, with their delicious pastry menu. Known for their innovative pastry combos (anyone else remember the Jalapeno Popper croissant), we understand why Pine Cone Coffee wants to work with them again. There are three variations of croissant; plain, almond, and honey and sea salt (the one we're personally most intrigued by). There'll also be pain au chocolats, swiss rolls, and cinnamon buns. While you eat your Arty Baker pastries, you can order a Pine Cone specialty coffee to wash it all down.

Sounds like the ideal Saturday to me.

Pine Cone Coffee is based on Baker's Corner and opens 9am to 3pm on Saturday.

Header image via Instagram/pineconecoffeeroasters

