Food and Drink Pubs

5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight

Time to spend some hard earned dollah

Liquor

Was that the longest week ever or was it just me? There's nothing as soul destroying as being stuck in work when the sun is shining.

Enough planting yourself in front of the telly, here are the five bars to plant yourself in for the weekend.

We've narrowed it down for you, all that's left to do now is choose one.

Enjoy...

1. The Barge

13248464 1378690092157757 3426981223745921165 O

2. Xico

After a long week in the office, Xico is the perfect place to climb up on tables, dance and let your hair down.

Whether it's an El Gato Negro or a Mexican bulldog — you won't find better than the ones in Xico.

So put on your sombrero and ask the DJ to play some Britney, because tonight you are getting absolutely polluted.

3. The Liquor Rooms

For a guaranteed good night, go for a few in The Liquor Rooms and head to Workman's after (and make sure to fit a cheeky Wowburger in there somewhere).

Great drinks in one of the coolest venues around. Choose from four different rooms, for four veeery different kinds of nights.

Bring a group and try the punch bowls. They're insane.

12322684 951149111599383 2718616901900801477 O

4. Farrier & Draper

This seriously slick bar and restaurant is the perfect spot to plant yourself for the weekend.

What really makes the place are the waiters, dressed in 1920s attire. It has to be seen to be believed.

The upstairs bar actually used to be Lady Powerscourt's bedroom, but is now where you'll find the DJ — how's that for a plot twist. Whether you're looking for a casual drink or you're poppin' heels for a night on the town, hit up Farrier & Draper to kick off the night.

13092124 478671335660968 7813639162830399579 N

5. The Chelsea Drugstore

Should you be in need of some healing after that week, The Chelsea Drugstore can provide all the medicine you need.

Try their Mirror Ball cocktail – it could quite possibly be the solution to all of your problems.

Tables can be tough to get so if you're set on heading there tonight, call ahead now.

12185572 1703696379848912 6008800095571938996 O

Have a great weekend!

READ NEXT: This Is When Chili Shack Will Finally Open... And There's Going To Be FREE FOOD

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight
5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight
6 Southern US States You Need To Visit Immediately If You Love Meat
6 Southern US States You Need To Visit Immediately If You Love Meat
7 Luxurious Bottles Of Wine to Bring To A Glam Party
7 Luxurious Bottles Of Wine to Bring To A Glam Party
Here's Where To Go For A Quiet Drink In Dublin This Weekend
Here's Where To Go For A Quiet Drink In Dublin This Weekend
The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
The Ultimate Cocktail Bucket List For The Halloween Break
The Ultimate Cocktail Bucket List For The Halloween Break
10 Fab Spots To Grab Lunch In Ranelagh
10 Fab Spots To Grab Lunch In Ranelagh
Munchin Dublin: King Sitric Serves Lobster Tasty Enough To Make You Cry
Munchin Dublin: King Sitric Serves Lobster Tasty Enough To Make You Cry
Review: This Dublin 2 Restaurant Is A Meat Lover's Dream
Review: This Dublin 2 Restaurant Is A Meat Lover's Dream
'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
Seven Spooky Dishes To Treat Yourself To This Week
Seven Spooky Dishes To Treat Yourself To This Week
Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Autumn Fave
Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Autumn Fave
David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
What's On

David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident
News

PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident
PIC: Smithfield Store Charging Insane Amount For Ham And Cheese Sandwich
Pics

PIC: Smithfield Store Charging Insane Amount For Ham And Cheese Sandwich
PIC: The Weirdest Mode Of Transport Was Spotted On Wexford Street
Pics

PIC: The Weirdest Mode Of Transport Was Spotted On Wexford Street

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Sponsored

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group