5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight

Was that the longest week ever or was it just me? There's nothing as soul destroying as being stuck in work when the sun is shining.

Enough planting yourself in front of the telly, here are the five bars to plant yourself in for the weekend.

We've narrowed it down for you, all that's left to do now is choose one.

Enjoy...

1. The Barge

2. Xico

After a long week in the office, Xico is the perfect place to climb up on tables, dance and let your hair down.

Whether it's an El Gato Negro or a Mexican bulldog — you won't find better than the ones in Xico.

So put on your sombrero and ask the DJ to play some Britney, because tonight you are getting absolutely polluted.

3. The Liquor Rooms

For a guaranteed good night, go for a few in The Liquor Rooms and head to Workman's after (and make sure to fit a cheeky Wowburger in there somewhere).

Great drinks in one of the coolest venues around. Choose from four different rooms, for four veeery different kinds of nights.

Bring a group and try the punch bowls. They're insane.

4. Farrier & Draper

This seriously slick bar and restaurant is the perfect spot to plant yourself for the weekend.

What really makes the place are the waiters, dressed in 1920s attire. It has to be seen to be believed.

The upstairs bar actually used to be Lady Powerscourt's bedroom, but is now where you'll find the DJ — how's that for a plot twist. Whether you're looking for a casual drink or you're poppin' heels for a night on the town, hit up Farrier & Draper to kick off the night.

5. The Chelsea Drugstore

Should you be in need of some healing after that week, The Chelsea Drugstore can provide all the medicine you need.

Try their Mirror Ball cocktail – it could quite possibly be the solution to all of your problems.

Tables can be tough to get so if you're set on heading there tonight, call ahead now.

Have a great weekend!

