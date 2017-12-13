A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut

The first weekend after Dry January is upon us, so it kinda means you can't go just anywhere to wet those lips after a long month of being a perfect pioneer.

Your local haunt is all well and good but if you're up for trying somewhere new this evening then Sandyford House is the ideal spot. It's just had a fancy schmancy makeover and the result? Stunning.

Sandyford House has been part of the fabric of Dublin’s suburban pub scene since the 1690’s playing host to travellers, revellers, horsemen and ploughmen alike.

This includes Boss Croker, the namesake of their snug bar, a landowner and trainer whose horse, Orby was the first Irish horse to win the Epsom Derby in 1907 - the news of which was transmitted by telegram directly to Sandyford House, then the village post office.

The newly renovated bar is sleek and has cosy snugs, a roaring fireplace and lush leather sofa booths

The new lounge bar serves fab food for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week and a delicious carvery every Sunday

Their gastropub menu includes mains such as slow braised short rib with scorched Roscoff onion, parsnip purée, rich red wine & chestnut mushroom sauce and chargrilled steaks.

As well as boasting an impressive selection of craft beers, spirits and cocktails

Mmm. That's it. We're hopping on the Luas straight away.

