Lifestyle

PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'

Have an urge for some new ink?

Pjimage 7

Do you have a tattoo already and know that urge of getting another one all too well? Or have you yet to get one because you just can't make your mind up about what design?

Well, we hope you're brave enough to play at Dublin's first ever Tattoo Roulette...

A new tattoo studio on Wicklow Street, True Electric is bringing even more excitement to the experience of getting inked. 

Dare to play their Tattoo Roulette and "get what you what"

What exactly is Tattoo Roulette, we hear you daredevils ask? Basically you pay €100 to have a go at a gumball machine in the store which is filled with traditional flash designs work €150-€200. Spin the wheel of ink fortune and fate will decide what design you get!

Not keen on the design? (Unlikely, if the sneak peeks are anything to go by), but for a tenner you can have another go to get a different design.

Here's some of the Tattoo Roulette designs that True Electric have inked so far. Slick, eh?

We've a feeling there'll more than a few peeps rushing down to play. Just remember... You get what you get. 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Dublin Cyclist Has Lucky Escape After Trying To Speed Through Railway Barriers

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
WATCH: Dublin Cyclist Has Lucky Escape After Trying To Speed Through Railway Barriers
News

WATCH: Dublin Cyclist Has Lucky Escape After Trying To Speed Through Railway Barriers
UCD Medical Students Forced To Resit Exam After 230 People Get Suspicious A-Grade
News

UCD Medical Students Forced To Resit Exam After 230 People Get Suspicious A-Grade
Bored? Take A Stroll Through The Most Relaxing And Beautiful Place In Dublin
Dublin

Bored? Take A Stroll Through The Most Relaxing And Beautiful Place In Dublin
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
Food and Drink

PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin