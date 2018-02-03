WATCH: Dublin Cyclist Has Lucky Escape After Trying To Speed Through Railway Barriers

This is the stupidest thing you'll see all day

This is the scariest/stupidest thing you'll see all day... A cyclist at Sydney Parade Dart stop in south Dublin had an incredibly lucky escape after attempting to make it through the railway barriers before they closed.

Despite the barrier already being on its way down before the cyclist approached the level crossing, they sped up and tried to make it through before the barrier at the other side dropped.

Unfortunately - but not surprisingly - they didn't make it.

Irish Rail tweeted the video of the incident, showing the cyclist trying to get out of the crossing before the train came and luckily making it through the barrier after it lifted up slightly to release them.

Helmet? ✅

Hi-vis clothing? ✅

Lights on bike? ✅

Stopping for flashing red lights and lowering barriers? ❌



All users of level crossings - drivers, cyclists & pedestrians - must obey the warning lights, for your safety and to prevent delays #staysafe #cyclesafe pic.twitter.com/Z7lOyPuCkS — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 2, 2018

Irish Rail pointed out that the cyclist had a helmet, hi-vis clothing and lights on the bike – signs that they were a "safe" cyclist – yet still didn't stop for flashing lights and lowering barriers.

They warned that "all users of level crossings - drivers, cyclists & pedestrians - must obey the warning lights, for your safety and to prevent delays."

READ NEXT: UCD Medical Students Forced To Resit Exam After 230 People Get Suspicious A-Grade