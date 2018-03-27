We know where we'll be going for the weekend!

It's a Thursday that feels like the best Friday ever thanks to a long weekend ahead and the promise of pints for the first time on Good Friday – Amen to that.

But y'know what? A weekend this momentous needs to be celebrated with something extra special. Something like... A Pornstar Martini tree, right?

We first heard of this beautiful creation when Lovin Manchester spotted it in a local bar

And now The Hudson Rooms in Dublin has followed suit and made our dreams come true

A glittering tree that holds nine cocktail glasses of delish Pornstar Martinis, The Hudson Rooms in Liffey Valley is now serving this insane boozy beauty.

An industrial style bar that does fab cocktails and bites to eat all day (get the chicken wings, they're v good), The Hudson Rooms is sure to be absolutely out the door with people queuing up to try this.

A post shared by The Hudson Rooms (@thehudsonrooms) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

We guess it's meant for sharing but... Can we have a tree all to ourselves? Please?

Prepare to see your Instagram feed taken over by this.

READ NEXT: PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here