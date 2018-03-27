News Food and Drink Pubs

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True

We know where we'll be going for the weekend!

Pjimage 20

It's a Thursday that feels like the best Friday ever thanks to a long weekend ahead and the promise of pints for the first time on Good Friday – Amen to that. 

But y'know what? A weekend this momentous needs to be celebrated with something extra special. Something like... A Pornstar Martini tree, right?

We first heard of this beautiful creation when Lovin Manchester spotted it in a local bar 

And now The Hudson Rooms in Dublin has followed suit and made our dreams come true

A glittering tree that holds nine cocktail glasses of delish Pornstar Martinis, The Hudson Rooms in Liffey Valley is now serving this insane boozy beauty. 

An industrial style bar that does fab cocktails and bites to eat all day (get the chicken wings, they're v good), The Hudson Rooms is sure to be absolutely out the door with people queuing up to try this. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 29 At 08 45 37

We guess it's meant for sharing but... Can we have a tree all to ourselves? Please?

Prepare to see your Instagram feed taken over by this. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

