A Dublin Pub Is Giving Away FREE Beer On Friday If Neymar Or De Bruyne Score

Neymar has his scoring boots on already remember...

Neymar And De Bruyne

Sometimes life just gives you a gift.

Things are certainly starting to heat up in the World Cup with Spain, Germany and Portugal all gone from the competition.

So, it was no surprise that a fair number tuned in to see England defeat Columbia earlier this week.

With all this drama, you're probably going to want to watch France and Brazil play Uruguay and Belgium.

And what better way to watch it then with FREE BEER?!?

If this sounds like your kind of rodeo, then head down to Adelphi on Abbey Street, where they will be giving out free beer to everyone if Neymar or De Bruyne score.

It will be the easiest free pint you'll ever score....we'll see ourselves out.

Jennifer Cosgrove

Jennifer Cosgrove

