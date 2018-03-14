Food and Drink Pubs

QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?

You've seen it enough times...

Screen Shot 2018 03 14 At 12 09 43

The so-called 'Baggot Mile' is one of Dublin's most famous and popular drinking routes but how many of its pubs can you name?

Granted, the crawl differs from person to person and a number of side streets contain pubs which are often included. However, we're asking you to name nine spots which we feel should be included in any attempt at completing the journey. 

Let us know how you get on and then let us know which ones we've left out. 

Good luck! 

QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
