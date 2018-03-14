QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?

The so-called 'Baggot Mile' is one of Dublin's most famous and popular drinking routes but how many of its pubs can you name?

Granted, the crawl differs from person to person and a number of side streets contain pubs which are often included. However, we're asking you to name nine spots which we feel should be included in any attempt at completing the journey.

Let us know how you get on and then let us know which ones we've left out.

Good luck!

READ NEXT: 'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here