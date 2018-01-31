Food and Drink Pubs

There's A Father Ted Pub Quiz And Episode Screening In A Bar On Dame St Next Month

The top prize is FREE BEER in the pub for a year!

Father Ted fan? Sure look, who isn't. You'd be half-mad not to find the legendary TV set on Craggy Island anything but a classic work of genius. 

On Wednesday Feb 28, the anniversary of Dermot Morgan's passing, a cosy pub on Dame Street will be hosting a Father Ted Pub Quiz and Screening event, in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation. 

Through polls on social, people will be invited to vote for their favourite episode which will be screened in the bar on the night along with a Father Ted pub quiz hosted by stand up comedian and Eoin McLove himself Patrick McDonnell. 

Interested? C'mon, an episode of Father Ted on the big screen, pub quiz and Eoin McLove?! 100%

A table for a team of four is just €20 and the table proceeds are going to the Irish Heart Foundation after Father Ted & Jack (Dermot Morgan and Frank Kelly) sadly both passed away from heart attacks. 

There will be spot prizes on the night as well as the grand prize of free beer for a year in The Mercantile bar. 

We're no good at judging the amount of pints Ted, but we'd say that's about seventeen million of them.

Check out more info and book your table here. Ah go on, go on, go on, go on, go on.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

