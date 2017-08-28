A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'

If you've always dreamed of having long, thick extensions but think that a) you'd never be able to afford them or b) you couldn't take care of them then boy oh boy are you gonna be excited by this.

Beautiful blow-dry bar Dry & Fly has launched a Gold Member Program with GoldFever hair extensions to give their customers a seriously slick deal on hair care.

Traditionally salons that do GoldFever extensions have been charging a high once off price ranging from €700-€1k (a quick Google of other Dublin salons shows the average price for a full head of 18" is €900) with no perks but at Dry & Fly gold member gets amazing extras.

Gold Members will get their hair extensions, a blow dry every month, free hair product every month (to keep the extensions looking fab!) and 20% off all nail and beauty services.

All of this is included in the easy subscription plan for as low as €109 a month for a full head of GoldFever.

There is an initial payment of around €295 (it slightly varies depending on your hair and how much extensions you want) and then you can spread the remainder (€545 or so) over five months.

Their in house GoldFever expert Sarah Ethel has 10 years of experience and she will be able to recommend how long you can get out the extensions, so each subscription package is completely personal.

Dry & Fly is the prettiest blow-dry bar we've been to in Dublin...

They try and make the experience of sitting in the chair for three hours much better by having Netflix on iPads, keeping you topped up with great coffee, and if they get hungry there's always Deliveroo – they will even plate up your food for you!

GoldFever extensions are high quality and look ah-mahzing

Gold Fever Hair strands are thick and luxurious, all the way down, and without the “stringy” ends regularly encountered in today’s market place.

There's Dry & Fly salons on Wicklow St and Merrion Row and you can find out more info on the Gold Member program here.

We're tempted to book in...

