Lifestyle

A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'

Always wanted extensions? This is the perfect chance

Pjimage 3

If you've always dreamed of having long, thick extensions but think that a) you'd never be able to afford them or b) you couldn't take care of them then boy oh boy are you gonna be excited by this. 

Beautiful blow-dry bar Dry & Fly has launched a Gold Member Program with GoldFever hair extensions to give their customers a seriously slick deal on hair care.

Traditionally salons that do GoldFever extensions have been charging a high once off price ranging from €700-€1k (a quick Google of other Dublin salons shows the average price for a full head of 18" is €900) with no perks but at Dry & Fly gold member gets amazing extras.

Gold Members will get their hair extensions, a blow dry every month, free hair product every month (to keep the extensions looking fab!) and 20% off all nail and beauty services. 

All of this is included in the easy subscription plan for as low as €109 a month for a full head of GoldFever. 

There is an initial payment of around €295 (it slightly varies depending on your hair and how much extensions you want) and then you can spread the remainder (€545 or so) over five months.

Their in house GoldFever expert Sarah Ethel has 10 years of experience and she will be able to recommend how long you can get out the extensions, so each subscription package is completely personal. 

Dry & Fly is the prettiest blow-dry bar we've been to in Dublin...

They try and make the experience of sitting in the chair for three hours much better by having Netflix on iPads, keeping you topped up with great coffee, and if they get hungry there's always Deliveroo – they will even plate up your food for you!

GoldFever extensions are high quality and look ah-mahzing

Gold Fever Hair strands are thick and luxurious, all the way down, and without the “stringy” ends regularly encountered in today’s market place.

There's Dry & Fly salons on Wicklow St and Merrion Row and you can find out more info on the Gold Member program here.

We're tempted to book in...

READ NEXT: Did You See These Claw Machines Pop Up On The Streets Of Dublin Over The Weekend?

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
PICS: The Horrific "Kitchen" In This D24 House Share Should Actually Be Illegal
PICS: The Horrific "Kitchen" In This D24 House Share Should Actually Be Illegal
Coppers Issue Gold Card 'Dos And Don'ts List' For Anyone Who Longs For One
Coppers Issue Gold Card 'Dos And Don'ts List' For Anyone Who Longs For One
This Five-Bedroom Dalkey Pad Is The House Of Our Dreams
This Five-Bedroom Dalkey Pad Is The House Of Our Dreams
Meet The Women Starting A Music Revolution In Dublin
Meet The Women Starting A Music Revolution In Dublin
This Inside Of This Harold's Cross Home Is Not What You'd Expect
This Inside Of This Harold's Cross Home Is Not What You'd Expect
This Valentine's Cinema And Dublin Hotel Package Sounds Like The Ideal Gift
This Valentine's Cinema And Dublin Hotel Package Sounds Like The Ideal Gift
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
6 Types Of People It's Absolutely Okay NOT To Invite To Your Wedding
6 Types Of People It's Absolutely Okay NOT To Invite To Your Wedding
PICS: This Mega Mansion Is Now For Sale In One Of Dublin's Most Expensive Areas
PICS: This Mega Mansion Is Now For Sale In One Of Dublin's Most Expensive Areas
Did You See These Claw Machines Pop Up On The Streets Of Dublin Over The Weekend?
Sponsored

Did You See These Claw Machines Pop Up On The Streets Of Dublin Over The Weekend?
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
Lifestyle

11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
Lifestyle

The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin