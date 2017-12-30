Food and Drink Pubs

This Person Was Giving A €50 Note Outside Coppers Last Christmas And Here's Why

The majority of us have been in this situation at Coppers at some stage. Never been lucky enough to get €50 though...

Coppers

They say that there is two sides to every story and in this case, each side is as random as the other.

A reddit user who goes by the name of, ahem, 'Fartboxmcgeehbum, posted a picture on the site on Saturday describing the events of two of his Facebook friends' Christmas night out from this time last year.

One friend started to explain how he was "juiced in town" and that he gave "a homeless person €50 to get a B&B" only to end up having no money for himself to get a taxi home. 

"I am not well in the head," he finishes the Facebook status with. We won't argue with you there but it's a nice gesture all the same. 

Then, his other friend posted a Facebook status which appeared on his timeline not too long after the first person's very kind deed showed up.

Coppers 50 Note

This status reads:

"Waiting for a taxi outside the steps of Coppers. Thought we looked alright but some fella starts throwing coins at us and forces a note into my hand. I was like 'no, we're not homeless, keep your money' and he walks off. It's a fifty fucking euro note. Looking like shite pays off."

Not often you come out of Coppers with more money than you went in with...

READ NEXT: Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
This Person Was Giving A €50 Note Outside Coppers Last Christmas And Here's Why
This Person Was Giving A €50 Note Outside Coppers Last Christmas And Here's Why
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
'This Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
'This Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
Here's Where You Should Go On Your Break From Christmas Shopping Today
Here's Where You Should Go On Your Break From Christmas Shopping Today
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
The Top Three Most Christmassy Pubs In Dublin For A Festive Pint Tonight
The Top Three Most Christmassy Pubs In Dublin For A Festive Pint Tonight
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
You Can Now Get Mince Pies Delivered Directly To Your Door In Dublin
You Can Now Get Mince Pies Delivered Directly To Your Door In Dublin
This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland
Recipes

This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland
This Is The Best Day Of The Year To Go Online Dating
News

This Is The Best Day Of The Year To Go Online Dating
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
Feature

7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
Lifestyle

Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin