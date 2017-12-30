Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research

They had a very good method for finding out who would...

We know what you're thinking...

Bollox.

This is no better than one of those memes you see on Facebook and the names are just plucked out of the air.

WRONG.

It's now the second year in a row where Closer have tried to predict - using very good methods - who will get pregnant in 2018.

How do they do it? Well, they got the average age a woman becomes a first-time mammy (which happens to be 28.6 years old) meaning they would be born circa 1989 - 1990.

Then, from those years, they found out what was the most popular girls names at the time and bingo.

Still skeptical? Something similar was done for Men who were likely to purpose this Christmas. See anyone on this list that did get engaged? If so, you know that there's a chance it could be right.

Anyways, here's the 20 names:

Emma

Laura

Sarah

Stephanie

Kirsty

Claire

Nicola

Jennifer

Stacey

Lauren

Lisa

Danielle

Rachel

Rebecca

Natalie

Amy

Louise

Samantha

Ashley

Gemma

