Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research

They had a very good method for finding out who would...

Pregnant Girl

We know what you're thinking...

Bollox.

This is no better than one of those memes you see on Facebook and the names are just plucked out of the air. 

WRONG. 

It's now the second year in a row where Closer have tried to predict - using very good methods - who will get pregnant in 2018.

How do they do it? Well, they got the average age a woman becomes a first-time mammy (which happens to be 28.6 years old) meaning they would be born circa 1989 - 1990.

Then, from those years, they found out what was the most popular girls names at the time and bingo.

Still skeptical? Something similar was done for Men who were likely to purpose this Christmas. See anyone on this list that did get engaged? If so, you know that there's a chance it could be right.

Anyways, here's the 20 names:

  • Emma
  • Laura
  • Sarah
  • Stephanie
  • Kirsty
  • Claire
  • Nicola
  • Jennifer
  • Stacey
  • Lauren
  • Lisa
  • Danielle
  • Rachel
  • Rebecca
  • Natalie
  • Amy
  • Louise
  • Samantha
  • Ashley
  • Gemma

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

