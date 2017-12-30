PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive

As much as we love to see them come through those arrival gates, it's inevitable that they have to go back again.

The scenes at Dublin Airport this morning describe the end of Christmas as many return back to their new homes as well as those who are looking for an early holiday to ring in the new year.

Rob McGovern was on hand to send us in a couple of pictures from the madness that is the capital's Airport on the Saturday before NYE.



The pictures are from Terminal 2 departures...

