This Hidden Little Cocktail Bar Is The Ideal Spot For Midweek Drinks

And right in the city centre, too...

1 First Floor Peruke Bar Restaurant 970X600

Lookit, you've made it halfway through the week and that deserves a reward.

We don't mean your boss is gonna suddenly promote you or anything but... You can at least reward yourself with a sneaky li'l cocktail (or two, we won't tell.)

And Peruke & Periwig is the perfect place to head this evening. A unique drinking and dining experience on Dublin’s thriving Dawson Street, number 31 to be exact, you would walk right past this Speakeasy-esque bar if you weren't looking directly for it.

It's dark and moody and oh-so cosy...

Designed much like an old library bar that wouldn't look out of place in Oxford, Peruke is all dark mahogany wood and rich lush velvet furnishings and cushions.

Settle yourself into a cosy little corner and chill out in the candelight.

The cocktails are pure perfection

The ground floor bar offers draught pints and craft beers, as well as an extensive selection of the finest cocktails, whiskeys, spirits, liqueurs and wines.

Upstairs on the first and second floors (it's bigger than it looks from outdoors!) you can order from their creative cocktail menu, which is inspired by music of all genres and tastes.

Personal fave is the Tequila Me Softly, a blend of Olmeca Reposado, Mezcal, Aperol, Honey, Lemon, Pineapple, Peychaud’s bitters, and Strawberry.

And the food menu has perfect small bites and yum nibbles

If you’re feeling a little peckish, why not give their tasty bar snacks and signature batch bread sandwiches a try? Or, you can book yourself in for a deliciously decadent dinner from the pre-theatre or a la carte menus.

Think pillowy soft handrolled gnocchi pasta or a succulent beef featherblade.

Race you there...

