Food and Drink

All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals

Getting cabin fever? These places will take you in

Pjimage 1

It's been a tough few days for Dublin's small businesses, with endless cancelled bookings, wasted ingredients and forced closures. 

Now the worst of the weather is behind us, a lot of them are starting to open up again. 

They might have shorter opening times, less staff or a few items missing off the menu - but they're ready and waiting. 

Some of them even have great deals on offer, so if you're within walking distance it might be good to get out of the house and support them. 

Driving conditions are still treacherous, so make sure to stay safe. 

Here's a round up of some local restaurants, cafes and bars open this weekend...

These spots all have 20% entire food and drink bill on Sunday :

La Cucina Restaurant, South William Street

- Marcels Restaurant, Merrion Row

- Chambers Pub, Merrion Row

- The Green Hen, Exchequer Street

- The Duke and Coachman, Maynooth 

And loads more places are open for business... 

Open for #dinner at 5.30pm #bestpastaintown

A post shared by Il Posto (@ilpostorestaurant) on

header pic: Instagram/@wowburgerirl and @tacotacodublin 

READ NEXT: PICS: The Queues To Get Into Shops Around Dublin Are Insane Right Now

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Restaurants cafes in dublin Dublin deals opened Opening Hours closed
Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
News

This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight
What's On

This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
News

The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
Five Dublin Characters Whose Mad Antics Won't Be Forgotten
Feature

Five Dublin Characters Whose Mad Antics Won't Be Forgotten

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin