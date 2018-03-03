All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals

Getting cabin fever? These places will take you in

It's been a tough few days for Dublin's small businesses, with endless cancelled bookings, wasted ingredients and forced closures.

Now the worst of the weather is behind us, a lot of them are starting to open up again.

They might have shorter opening times, less staff or a few items missing off the menu - but they're ready and waiting.

Some of them even have great deals on offer, so if you're within walking distance it might be good to get out of the house and support them.

Driving conditions are still treacherous, so make sure to stay safe.

Here's a round up of some local restaurants, cafes and bars open this weekend...

These spots all have 20% entire food and drink bill on Sunday :

La Cucina Restaurant, South William Street

- Marcels Restaurant, Merrion Row

- Chambers Pub, Merrion Row

- The Green Hen, Exchequer Street

- The Duke and Coachman, Maynooth

And loads more places are open for business...

Our friends @LocksRestaurant are open today, no better way to escape cabin fever — 57 The Headline (@57theheadline) March 3, 2018

We will be opening the cafe today from 12.30 with a limited offering of coffee pastries and woodfired pizzas. Unfortunately we wont have bread as we are unable to get to the bakery last night. Guys are doing there best to get open. Your support would be hugely appreciated — Firehouse Bakery (@firehousebread) March 3, 2018

SabaToGo Rathmines & Windy Arbour are open from 1pm today - collections only. If you're over the #CabinFever pop into us for tasty dishes! pic.twitter.com/XoLoQNYWxu — SabaToGo (@SabaToGo) March 3, 2018

Open again today serving great hot food 12-9. #openforbusiness pic.twitter.com/iAN9MiZS4s — Lemon & Duke (@LemonAndDuke) March 3, 2018

We won’t be open at 10 this morning but we are aiming on getting open today. Please keep an eye out for updates! — urbun cafe (@urbuncafe) March 3, 2018

Open at 2 today, usual 11pm closing 🍤🍷 — labodega (@labodegaranelag) March 3, 2018

The lights are on, we're at home, Bewley's Grafton Street is delighted to be back open today from 10.30am #Snowmageddon #StormEmma #Dublin pic.twitter.com/MOKGgahES1 — Bewley's Ireland (@BewleysIreland) March 3, 2018

